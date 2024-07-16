Bus accident in Bolangir, at least 20 passengers injured

Bolangir: In a tragic bus accident in Bolangir district of Odisha as many as 20 people have been injured said reports on Tuesday.

According to reports, around 20 passengers sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling in hit a dumper truck parked on road side near Gaintala in Bolangir district of Odisha.

The bus was reportedly on the way to Malkangiri from Bhubaneswar. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

The police and the locals have reached the spot and are investigating into the matter anbd are carrying out rescue operations. The injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital.

Earlier today as many as two people were killed as they were hit by a truck in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, said reports on Tuesday.

According to reports, two people were killed on the spot after being hit by a truck on National Highway no. 18 near Palabani in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

Police seized the vehicle and began a probe in this matter. The bodies have also been recovered and sent for post mortem. Detailed reports awaited.