Bus accident in Bhadrak district of Odisha, more than 20 injured

Bhadrak: There has been a bus accident in Bhadrak district of Odisha said reliable reports, a passenger bus skid off the road. More than 20 people have been injured in the incident.

According to reports, a bus accident took place near Gopali road on Kupari-Ranital road in Bhadrak district. The local people immediately reached the spot and rescued the seriously injured and admitted them to the Ranital Medical Center by ambulance. Among them, the serious ones have been admitted to Bhadrak District Headquarter Hospital (DHH).

According to information, the ‘Jay Raghunath’ bus was speeding from Udla in Mayurbhanj district to Bhadrak when it suddenly lost its balance and slipped down the road. On receiving information from the local people, the police arrived along with the fire fighters and immediately brought the injured to the Bhadrak hospital.

Now as many as 20 people are being treated in Bhadrak DHH, two of them are children. The police has started an investigation into the bus accident in Bhadrak.