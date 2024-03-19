Bus accident in Athagarh of Odisha as driver suffers from epileptic seizure

Athagarh: There has been a bus accident in Athagarh of Odisha as a driver suffered from epileptic seizure said reliable reports on Tuesday. According to reports, when the bus was moving, the driver suddenly fell ill and fainted on the steering wheel.

Reports say that, there were 30 passengers in the bus. The driver had a seizure while driving. As a result, the driver lost control over the wheels. The bus lost its balance and broke the iron fence and tumbled to the side of the road.

The accident took place near Golei Chaka of Athagarh under Khuntuni police station. A private bus named Ma Bhubaneswari was on its way from Bhubaneswar to Kuchinda when skid to the side of the road.

However, there were more than 30 passengers on the bus who The Khuntuni police reached the spot and are investigating into the matter. The driver has been admitted to the Athagarh hospital for treatment. The bus shall be lifted with the help of a crane, said latest reports.