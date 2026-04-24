Burglars breaks into businessman’s house in Rayagada, loot Rs 3 lakh, gold

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Rayagada:Burglars break into the residence of a businessman in Rayagada and loot gold and Rs 3 lakh cash in the wee hours of Friday.

The victim has been identified as Shankar Senpati, a resident of Dana Sahi under Kalyansinghpur police limits.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Friday. While the family members were out for a ceremony, the robbers reportedly broke the back door and entered the house. They targeted the almirah and stole Rs 3 lakh cash and gold 80 kg gold.

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After returning back, Shankar noticed cash and gold missing from the house. He immediately alerted the police about the incident.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The police are currently examining the CCTV footage of the area.