Bullock’s jaw blown off after eating bomb planted for poaching in Keonjhar district

Keonjhar: In an unfortunate incident, a bullock’s jaw was blown off after it accidentally ate a bomb planted for poaching in Keonjhar district today.

As alleged by Ramesh Mahakud of Khuntapada village in the district had reportedly taken a herd of cattle for grazing in the forest area. However, one of the bullock’s jaw was blown off after it accidentally consumed a bomb which was planted for poaching wild boars in the area.

The intensity of the bomb blast was so severe that the animal’s tongue and teeth were completely blown off leaving it to be in intense pain and agony.

While the critically injured domestic animal is battling for its life, the incident has angered the villagers. They reportedly filed a complaint with the Forest Department demanding to identify the people who had planted the bomb and take action against them.

Also Read: Girl Jumps Into Tel River In Subarnapur Of Odisha