Bulldozers raze drug dealer’s house in Odisha’s Puri, watch

Puri: In a major crackdown on drug peddlers, Puri police took a bold step by demolishing the house of Sukanti Panda, a notorious brown sugar dealer in Puri of Odisha on Thursday. The house was demolished in Nilachakra Nagar area today.

This marks the first such action by Puri Police against a drug peddler, sending a strong message to those involved in illicit activities.

As per the information received, Sukanti Panda was recently arrested for selling 200 grams of brown sugar and had been running the illicit trade from the house, which was constructed on government land.

The demolition drive was carried out by the Puri police, who have been conducting ‘Operation Chakra’ to curb the menace of drugs in Puri.

The Puri police have assured that they will continue to take strict action against those involved in the illicit trade, and will spare no effort to make Puri a drug-free zone.

Watch the video here: