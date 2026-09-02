Building Dignity, Building Dreams: Runu Finds a BANDHU in Her Journey Home

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: For Runu Pradhan, a tailor from Ward No. 9 of Phulbani Municipality, a home means much more than four walls and a roof. It means security after years of uncertainty, dignity earned through perseverance and a safer future for her two daughters.

A widow and mother of two, Runu became the sole breadwinner of her family following the death of her husband. Through tailoring, she continued to support her family while ensuring that her daughters could pursue their education. Despite the responsibilities life placed on her shoulders, she remained determined to build a better future for her family.

That dream began to take shape in 2025 when Runu applied for assistance under PMAY-U 2.0. She received her work order on 12 June 2025 and, with remarkable determination, completed the construction of her house in just 3 months and 10 days. Her achievement also made her eligible for the Early Completion Incentive under the State initiative. For Runu, completing the house quickly meant more than finishing construction—it meant giving her daughters a secure place to live, study and dream.

Yet, the journey came with a difficult trade-off. As Runu devoted time to supervising the construction, she had to reduce the time spent at her sewing machine, resulting in loss of wages. For a woman dependent on her daily earnings, this could have placed an additional burden on her family. It was at this crucial point that Runu found a BANDHU in her journey.

Under the PMAY-U BANDHU initiative, Runu received ₹25,000 as compensation towards wage loss in 2026. The assistance helped ease the financial pressure caused by the time she had to devote to building her home. It was support that recognised an often-overlooked reality—that for families dependent on daily livelihoods, building a house can also mean temporarily giving up income. In Runu’s case, the Government’s intervention helped ensure that the pursuit of a secure home did not come at the cost of her family’s immediate livelihood.

The story of Runu’s transformation came alive during the State-Level Local Self-Government Day 2026, when she had the opportunity to interact with Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi. During their conversation, the Chief Minister enquired about her house under the housing scheme, the other benefits she had received, her experience with Subhadra Yojana, how she had utilised the assistance and about her family. Runu confidently shared her journey as a widow, her responsibilities towards her two daughters, her livelihood as a tailor and the experience of building her own home.

Advertisement

The interaction revealed something beyond the success of a housing scheme. It revealed the confidence of a woman who had faced adversity, accepted responsibility and transformed an opportunity into a better life for her family. Her journey demonstrates how inclusive growth becomes meaningful when government support reaches people at the grassroots and strengthens their ability to overcome real-life challenges.

Runu’s story also reflects the broader spirit of PMAY-U BANDHU—supporting beneficiaries beyond the construction of a house. By recognising wage loss during the construction process and providing ₹25,000 compensation to eligible beneficiaries, the initiative seeks to make home ownership more accessible, secure and dignified for vulnerable families.

Today, Runu and her two daughters have a safe, secure and dignified home of their own. The house is not merely a shelter; it is a foundation for her daughters’ education, aspirations and future. For Runu, it is also a symbol of everything she refused to give up on—her family, her livelihood, her dignity and her dream.

Runu’s journey is a powerful reminder that when determination meets opportunity and timely government support, adversity can become achievement. She built her home with courage; a BANDHU stood beside her when the journey demanded sacrifice; and today, her family has a stronger foundation for a brighter tomorrow.

PMAY-U BANDHU: Supporting the Journey Home

₹25,000 wage-loss compensation for eligible beneficiaries who face loss of livelihood while devoting time to the construction of their PMAY-U house—ensuring that the journey towards a home brings security and dignity, without adding to the burden of livelihood loss.

Also read: 6 women IAS officers meet Odisha chief secretary Anu Garg after completion of training