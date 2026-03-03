Builder’s mutilated body found on rail tracks of Lingaraj station in Bhubaneswar, family alleges murder

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a mutilated body of a builder was found on the railway tracks of Lingaraj station in Bhubaneswar last night.

The deceased has been identified as Papu Behera, a resident of Botanda in Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, Papu’s mutilated body was found on the tracks of Lingaraj station in Bhubaneswar and immediately the locals informed the GRP police about the incident.

The GRP police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. They have registered a unnatural death case.

As per family members, they have alleged someone might have killed Papu and threw him on the railway tracks, as he was involved in plotting business and he had received Rs 15 lakhs past two days.

More details awaited.