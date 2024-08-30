Budget worth Rs 413 core for Puri Shrimandira approved; Women, children and elderly people to have separate row for darshan

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee gave approval for a budget worth Rs 413 core for the Puri Shrimandira for 2024-25 financial year today.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee gave its green signal for the Rs 413 core budget for the Puri Shrimandira during a four-hour long meeting held today, informed Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee.

An additional budget of Rs 103 crore has been approved and the State Government will give a corpus fund of Rs 500 crore, the SJTA Chief Administrator said.

Padhee said that the meeting also discussed about the means and steps for devotees’ smooth darshan of the deities. The District Collector, Superintendent of Police (SP), Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and the servitors will take decision in this regard.

He also informed the media persons that decision was also taken to make a separate row for the women, children and elderly people during the darshan. The differently-abled devotees will also have a dedicated line for their hustle-free darshan, he added.

The SJTA Chief Administrator also said that the following issues were discussed during the meeting: