Buchi Babu Sana reveals why Janhvi Kapoor replaced Khushi Kapoor in Peddi

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Mumbai: Director Buchi Babu Sana recently shared an interesting behind-the-scenes detail about his upcoming film Peddi. The filmmaker revealed that the role of Achiyamma, now played by Janhvi Kapoor, was initially offered to her younger sister Khushi Kapoor.

According to the sources, Buchi Babu Sana said he first narrated the story to Khushi Kapoor. However, after meeting her in person, he felt she appeared too young for the character. The director admitted that it was an awkward situation, as he later had to approach Janhvi Kapoor for the same role while being in the Kapoor household.

He recalled asking Janhvi whether Khushi would feel offended by the decision. Explaining his choice, the director said cinema sometimes demands difficult decisions and added that he had always imagined Janhvi Kapoor as Achiyamma while writing and narrating the character.

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Meanwhile, the teaser of Peddi has already generated strong buzz online. The glimpse opens with a powerful voiceover describing wrestling as a battle of life and death rather than just a sport. The teaser also features Ram Charan training intensely with a mace, showcasing his transformed physique and dedication to the role.

The teaser ends with Ram Charan delivering the dialogue, “The game is my pride,” adding to the film’s mass appeal and emotional intensity.

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan, the film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani in important roles.