‘BTech Paani Puri Wali’ Tapsi Upadhyay visits KIIT and KISS, encourages students to adopt healthy habits

Bhubaneswar: Tapsi Upadhyay who is popularly known as ‘BTech Paani Puri Wali’ visited Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and encouraged the students to adopt healthy habits.

Tapsi Upadhyay visited KIIT-KISS during her Sampoorna Bharat Yatra on a Bullet bike. Founder Achyuta Samanta extended her a warm welcome.

At a young age, Tapsi Upadhyay has taken up the responsibility of travelling across the country to spread awareness about an Obesity Mukt, Swasth Bharat.

She is visiting universities and colleges, encouraging students to adopt healthy habits, balanced food and regular fitness in their daily lives. Her effort reflects the larger vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a healthier and stronger India.

“Health is the foundation of progress. I appreciate her commitment and wish her strength and safety as she continues this meaningful journey across the nation,” said the KIIT-KISS founder.

