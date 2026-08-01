BSF Jawans stranded after floodwater enter campus in Malkangiri

Advertisement

Malkangiri: BSF personnel were stranded after continuous heavy rainfall flooded the Godavari river and the flood water entered the BSF campus at Marebeda in Abujhmad jungle of Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh.

With rising floodwaters surrounding the camps, the jawans took shelter on rooftops and trees to save their lives.They have been stranded in the floodwaters for a long time without any drinking water or food, struggling to survive amidst hunger and thirst. Till now, no one has arrived to rescue them.

Advertisement

While security personnel are deployed to protect the people in Maoist-affected areas, their own lives are now left to the mercy of God. The Godavari River has crossed the danger mark, and severe flood conditions have arisen in many parts of Chhattisgarh.

Also Read: Mahanadi Swells As Hirakud Water Reaches Mundali