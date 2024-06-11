BSF Jawan found dead in Koraput of Odisha, probe underway

Odisha
Jawan found dead in Koraput

Koraput: In a shocking incident, a BSF jawan’s body was found on the Koraput – Rayagada railway track in Odisha on Tuesday. Suspected to have killed self.

The incident took place on the Koraput Lanjiguda New Colony railway track. Devaraj Pradhan was working as Koraput BSF constable. The BSF jawan was working in Koraput of Jharsuguda area.

According to reports, it is suspected that the jawan to have killed himself due to family quarrels. Railway police along with Koraput BSF officers are present at the spot and are investigating into the incident.

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

Recently in a tragic incident, a 35-year-old jawan allegedly shot himself using his service gun on March 3, 2024.  The incident took place at the DRDO camp in Mahakalpada in Odisha’s Kendrapada district.

The deceased has been identified jawan Rajesh Karan, from Tamil Nadu. An investigation into the matter in currently underway.

Meanwhile, the reason behind why the jawan shot himself is yet to be ascertained. The exact information is not known yet due to the prohibition of entering into the DRDO office.

