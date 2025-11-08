BSE Odisha to open form fillup for matric exams 2026 from today

Advertisement

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will soon open the form fill-up for the annual Odisha matric exams 2026 from today i.e November 8.

According to the notification released by BSE, Odisha, all the Regular [School Reg. (SR) & Quasi Reg.], Ex-Regular (ER), Correspondence Course Regular (CR) and Correspondence Course Ex-Regular (CER) candidates can fill their forms for the annual exam from tomorrow, which will continue till 11.45 PM of November 22.

The Online Link and the step by step instructions to fill the forms for Odisha matric exams 2026 will be made available by the board on the official website www.bseodisha.ac.in.