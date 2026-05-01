Odisha Matric examination results 2026 to be declared on May 2

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Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha have announced that the Class 10 Annual High School Certificate (AHSC) Examination 2026 result will be released at 4PM tomorrow that is May 2, 2026. The Students will be able to check their result and scorecards on the official websites: bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.

According to the official notification, the results will be declared at 4 pm, and the online result links will be activated from 6 pm onwards.

Officials stated that the results will be formally announced first, following which students will be able to access their marks online.

Students can also check their Matric result through SMS too. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays while accessing the results.

Similarly, the board will also release the results of the State Open School Certificate Examination (1st) 2026 simultaneously.

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The marksheets will be available online immediately in Odia and Engligh as well. Students will receive their original marksheets and certificates from their respective schools at a later stage.

The board advised candidates to regularly check the official website for further updates and detailed information related to the Odisha Class 10 results 2026.

Steps to download their provisional marksheets:

Visit the official website: bseodisha.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link for “Class 10 AHSC Result 2026”

Enter roll number and other required credentials

Submit the details to check the result

Download and save the marksheet as per your need.

Also Read: Matric answer sheet evaluation begins across Odisha