BSE Odisha to announce annual HSC exam results on May 2, know how to check

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Cuttack: The results of Annual High School Certificate (AHSC) Examination 2026 will be announced on May 2, informed the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, today.

According to BSE, Odisha, the results of the State Open School Certificate Examination, 2026(1st) and Madhayama Examination, 2026 will also be published on the same day.

While the annual exam results will be declared at 4 PM, it will be made available in the website www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in from 6 PM onwards.

The results will also be available through SMS where there is no internet facility. For this candidates have to “Type OR10<RollNo> and send SMS to 5676750 to get the results”.

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Head of the Institutions can download the TR (Tabulation Register) from the same website from 7 PM onwards on the same day which will help them to fill up the forms of the candidates for appearing at the Supplementary HSC Examination, 2026.

It is to be noted here that School and Mass Education (S&ME) Minister Nityananda Gond on April 27 had informed that the results will be declared soon.

It is to be noted here that this year over 5,60,000 students of the state have given the matriculation examination, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha at 3082 exam centres between February 19 and March 2.