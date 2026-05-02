BSE Odisha Matric result 2026 declared, check details

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Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has officially announced the matriculation examination results today. The result was announced at 4 pm. The result booklet was launched by Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond.

However, students can check their results online through the BSE Odisha websites after 6 pm.

The Board simultaneously released the results of the Annual High School Certificate (AHSC), State Open School Certificate (SOSC), and Madhyama examinations.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond had said, “High School Certificate exam results will be published within the estimated time. Students can check their results on the websites. The students will be issued certificates in both Odia and English language.”

Steps to check Matric result:

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Visit the official websites: www.bseodisha.ac.in, www.bseodisha.nic.in

Enter roll number

Click on submit

View your matric result

Download a copy for future need.

Students can also check their result through SMS facility. Students need to type OR10 in the message box and send it to 5676750 to receive their results.

Watch the video here: