BSE Odisha extends OTET 2025 form fill-up deadline, check

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha today extended the deadline to fill the forms for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025.

According to a press release issued by the BSE, Odisha, the last date of filling up of forms for OTET Examination 2025 is extended till November 27.

“Considering the request from candidates across the State to extend the form fill-up period, the last date of filling up of forms for OTET Examination, 2025 is extended till dt.27.11.2025. No further extensions shall be allowed after 27.11.2025,” read the notification.

It is to be noted here that the OTET 2025 form fill-up on www.bseodisha.ac.in which began from November 11 was slated to continue till midnight of November 25 (tomorrow). However, it has been extended.

As announced by the BSE, Odisha, the OTET 2025 exam will be held on December 17 (Wednesday) in two sittings (Paper-1 from 9 AM to 11.30 AM and Paper-II from 2 PM to 4.30 PM).

Candidates can download the OTET exam admit cards from the official website www.bseodisha.ac.in from December 10.