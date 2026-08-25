BSE Odisha extends OSSTET 2026 registration deadline yet again

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Kataka: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, today further extended the registration deadline for the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2026. This is the second time that the board extended the OSSTET 2026 registration deadline.

Originally, the OSSTET 2026 registration was held from August 3 to August 17, 2026. But later, the board extended it to midnight of August 23 with the aim to give more time to the students to complete their registration.

The BSE Odisha further extended the OSSTET 2026 registration deadline today and said that the interested candidate can register themselves till the midnight of August 30.

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The candidates can visit official portal of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, – https://bseodisha.nic.in – to register for the OSSTET 2026.

It is to be noted there that a candidate has to clear the OSSTET to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in any of the secondary schools of Odisha government.

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