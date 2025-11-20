BSE Odisha extends last date of form fill-up for annual HSC Exam, SOSC (1st) and Madhyama Exam

Advertisement

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, today extended the last date of form fill-up for the Annual HSC Examinations, SOSC (1st) and Madhyama Examination, 2026.

According to the board, the last date to fill the forms for the Annual HSC Examinations, SOSC (1st) and Madhyama Examination 2026 has been extended till November 28. As per the earlier announcement, the last date to fill the forms, which began from November 8, was slated to continue till 11.45 PM of November 22.

However, the board today extended the deadline and released a notification in this regard. “Considering the request from different schools to extend the form fill-up period, the last date of filling up of forms for Annual HSC Examinations, SOSC (1st) and Madhyama Examination, 2026 is extended till November 28. No further extensions shall be allowed after 28.11.2025,” read the official notification of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, Cuttack.

