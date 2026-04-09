BSE Odisha extends deadline of online application for OTET-2026, check details

Advertisement

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, on Thursday extended the deadline of online application for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2026.

In its latest press release, the board announced that the deadline of online application for OTET-2026, which was concluding today, has been extended till May 9.

“In continuation to this Office notification No. 833/ dtd.23.03.2026 the online application for OTET-2026 (In-service/Fresh) is hereby extended upto 09.05.2026. The date of Examination will be declared later on,” read the press release.

Advertisement

With the development, eligible candidates (both in-service and fresh) can now apply online at the official website www.bseodisha.nic.in to appear the OTET 2026 exam.

It is to be noted here that the BSE, Odisha, had earlier announced the OTET 2026 exam date saying that the exam would be held on May 29 while allowing the candidates to apply online (24×7) from March 26 to till midnight of April 9, 2026. It had further informed that the OTET 2026 Admit cards would be made available from May 15.

However, with the extension of the deadline of online application for OTET-2026, the exam date also has been changed and the board will declare the date of exam later on.