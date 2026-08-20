BSE Odisha extends deadline for NRTS exam 2026 registration

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Kataka: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has reportedly extended the deadline for online registration for the National Rural Talent Scholarship (NRTS) Examination 2026.

It is to be noted here that the deadline for NRTS exam registration was slated to end today i.e on August 20. But, keeping the flood situation in some districts of the state, the board extended the deadline up to August 25. However, no further extension will be allowed, it clarified.

“The last date of online registration of NRTS as per BSE Notification No.2242 (Exam Conf-II), dtd. 10.08.2026 is 20.08.2026. Keeping in view of the flood situation over some districts it is extended up to 25.08.2026,” read a notice issued by BSE President Srikanta Tarai.

“No further extension will be allowed,” it added.

Notably, the NRTS exam is a state-level test conducted by the board to award scholarships to meritorious students studying in rural and recognized secondary school.

A student of any school recognised by Govt. of Odisha/ which has received No Objection Certificate from Govt. of Odisha having passed Class-VIII and continuing in Class-IX is eligible to appear at the NRTS Examination. Students of Schools not following syllabus of Board of Secondary Education, Odisha are not eligible for this scholarship.

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Suitable students shall be selected for the scholarship through a written examination to be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha.

The examination will be conducted in subjects like MIL, Mathematics, General Science & Social Science. The questions will be set from the syllabus of Class-VIII. It will be a composite paper consisting of four papers/ sections, i.e. one section for each subject. Each section will carry full mark of 25 and the total mark will be 100.

Award of Scholarships

The B.S.E., Odisha will declare the results of the scholarship examination and handover the merit list to the concerned District Education Officers.

The District Education Officer will prepare the list of selected students for each district on the basis of result and merit list provided by the B.S.E., Odisha, after verification of correctness of the data in the merit list.

The District Education Officer will issue the award memo in favour of selected students. In no case the total number of awardees in a Block (Rural & Urban taken together) shall exceed 10.

Rate of Scholarships:

The selected students will get Rs.250/- per month for 24 months till he/she continues his/ her studies at the Secondary level i.e. in Class-IX and X with satisfactory performance.