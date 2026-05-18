BSE Odisha extends deadline for filling forms for Odisha HSC Supplementary exam 2026

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Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, extended deadline for filling forms for High School Certificate (HSC) Supplementary Examination 2026, both regular and ex-regular, and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) (2nd) Examination 2026,

According to the board, the deadline to file forms for HSC Supplementary Examination 2026 and State SOSC (2nd) Examination 2026, which was slated to end today, has been extended upto May 25 midnight following the request of headmasters of the high schools.

“As per notification No-1091 (Exam. Conf.-1), dtd-05/05/2026, the last date of receipt of online form fill-up application for Supplementary HSC and SOSC (2nd) Examination, 2026 was 18/05/2026. Considering the request of Headmasters of the High Schools, the date of form fillup for Supplementary HSC and SOSC (2nd) Examination, 2026 is extended upto 25/05/2026 midnight. No further extension will be allowed,” read the press release.

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The interested and eligible candidates can fill their online forms and summit the examination fee at the official website- www.bseodisha.ac.in.

It is to be noted here that the annual Matric exam were held from February 19 to March 2 of 2026. A total of 5,61,979 students appeared for the exams at 3,082 centers across the state and the results were announced on May 2 with an overall pass percentage of 95.33 per cent and 3,310 students scoring 100 per cent marks in the examination.