BSE Odisha extends D.El.Ed exam-2026 registration deadline

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Kataka: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, today extended the last date for registration of Diploma in Elementary Education Examination (D.El.Ed Exam) 2026 (1st Year, 2nd Year, 1st Year Back & 2nd Year Back).

As per the earlier announcement of the board, the D.El.Ed Exam-2026 registration deadline ended yesterday, but keeping in view of the continuous rain and flood situation in some districts, the board extended the last date of online registration up-to September 9 (Wednesday). Besides, the last date of submission of form which was September 8 has been extended till September 10 (5 PM).

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“The last date of online registration of D.El.Ed Exam-2026 as per Notification No. 2447 (Exam Conf-II) dt. 25.08.2026 was 06.09.2026. Keeping in view of the continuous rain and flood situation in some districts, the last date of online registration is extended up-to 09.09.2026 (Wednesday). The last date of submission of form is 10.09.2026 at 5.00 Р.М,” read the notification.

It is to be noted here that the BSE, Odisha, conducts the D.El.Ed Exam to screen and select the best candidates for limited seats in teacher training institutes.