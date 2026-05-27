BSE Odisha announces schedule for HSC Supplementary and SOSC (2nd) exams 2026
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha today announced the schedules for the High School Certificate (HSC) Supplementary Examination and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) Examination 2026 (2nd) both (Regular and Back).
Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha today announced the schedules for the High School Certificate (HSC) Supplementary Examination and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) Examination 2026 (2nd) both (Regular and Back).
The Supplementary High School Certificate (Regular and Ex-Regular) Examination 2026 will begin from July 2 and conclude on July 10. Both Regular and Ex-Regular Examinations will be conducted in one sitting and one question paper.
The Examination will start from 9 AM every day and will end at 11.30 AM. Only the MTH Examination will continue till 11.45 AM. Check the full schedule here:
- 02/07/2026 (Thursday) (09.00 am to 11.30 am) (First Language)
- 04/07/2026 (Saturday) (09.00 am to 11.30 am) (Second Language)
- 05/07/2026 (Sunday) (09.00 am to 11.00 am) TLV Practical
- 06/07/2026 (Monday) (09.00 am to 11.45 am) MTH (Mathematics)
- 08/07/2026 (Wednesday) (09.00 am to 11.30 am) GSC (Science)
- 09/07/2026 (Thursday) (09.00 am to 11.30 am) SSC (Social Science)
- 10/07/2026 (Friday) (Third Language):
- 00 am to 11.30 am: TLH, TLS, TLO, TLP
- 00 am to 10.00 am: TLV (Theory) only for deaf and dumb candidates
- 00 am to 10.30 am: Vocational Trade (Theory)-IT, RT, TH, PL, BW, AH, AM, EH, CN, FP, TC, AG-SC, AG-AW, AG-CG,HC-HT
- Vocational (Theory) only for Vocational candidates
Likewise, the State Open School Certificate Examination (SOSC) – 2026 (2nd) both (Regular and Back) examinations will be held from 02/07/2026 to 10/07/2026. Both Regular and Back examinations will be conducted in one sitting and one question paper.
The examination will start from 09.00 am every day and will end at 11.30 am. Only MTH examination will end at 11.45 am. Check the full schedule here:
- 02/07/2026 (Thursday) (09.00 am to 11.30 am) ODIA(OD), TELGU(TL), URDU (UD) HINDI (HN)/SANSKRIT (SN),
- 03/07/2026 (Friday) (09.00 am to 10.00 am) PAINTING (PT) THEORY
- 04/07/2026 (Saturday) (09.00 am to 11.30 am) ENGLISH (EN)
- 06/07/2026 (Monday) (09.00 am to 11.45 am) MATHEMATICS (MT)
- 07/07/2026 (Tuesday) (09.00 am to 11.30 am) HOME SCIENCE (HS) THEORY
- 08/07/2026 (Wednesday) (09.00 am to 11.30 am) SCIENCE (SC)
- 09/07/2026 (Thursday) (09.00 am to 11.30 am) SOCIAL SCIENCE (SS)
- 10/07/2026 (Friday) (09.00 am to 11.30 am) INDIAN CULTURE & HERITAGE (CH)