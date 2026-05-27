BSE Odisha announces schedule for HSC Supplementary and SOSC (2nd) exams 2026

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Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha today announced the schedules for the High School Certificate (HSC) Supplementary Examination and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) Examination 2026 (2nd) both (Regular and Back).

The Supplementary High School Certificate (Regular and Ex-Regular) Examination 2026 will begin from July 2 and conclude on July 10. Both Regular and Ex-Regular Examinations will be conducted in one sitting and one question paper.

The Examination will start from 9 AM every day and will end at 11.30 AM. Only the MTH Examination will continue till 11.45 AM. Check the full schedule here:

02/07/2026 (Thursday) (09.00 am to 11.30 am) (First Language)

04/07/2026 (Saturday) (09.00 am to 11.30 am) (Second Language)

05/07/2026 (Sunday) (09.00 am to 11.00 am) TLV Practical

06/07/2026 (Monday) (09.00 am to 11.45 am) MTH (Mathematics)

08/07/2026 (Wednesday) (09.00 am to 11.30 am) GSC (Science)

09/07/2026 (Thursday) (09.00 am to 11.30 am) SSC (Social Science)

10/07/2026 (Friday) (Third Language):

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00 am to 11.30 am: TLH, TLS, TLO, TLP 00 am to 10.00 am: TLV (Theory) only for deaf and dumb candidates 00 am to 10.30 am: Vocational Trade (Theory)-IT, RT, TH, PL, BW, AH, AM, EH, CN, FP, TC, AG-SC, AG-AW, AG-CG,HC-HT Vocational (Theory) only for Vocational candidates

Likewise, the State Open School Certificate Examination (SOSC) – 2026 (2nd) both (Regular and Back) examinations will be held from 02/07/2026 to 10/07/2026. Both Regular and Back examinations will be conducted in one sitting and one question paper.

The examination will start from 09.00 am every day and will end at 11.30 am. Only MTH examination will end at 11.45 am. Check the full schedule here:

02/07/2026 (Thursday) (09.00 am to 11.30 am) ODIA(OD), TELGU(TL), URDU (UD) HINDI (HN)/SANSKRIT (SN),

03/07/2026 (Friday) (09.00 am to 10.00 am) PAINTING (PT) THEORY

04/07/2026 (Saturday) (09.00 am to 11.30 am) ENGLISH (EN)

06/07/2026 (Monday) (09.00 am to 11.45 am) MATHEMATICS (MT)

07/07/2026 (Tuesday) (09.00 am to 11.30 am) HOME SCIENCE (HS) THEORY

08/07/2026 (Wednesday) (09.00 am to 11.30 am) SCIENCE (SC)

09/07/2026 (Thursday) (09.00 am to 11.30 am) SOCIAL SCIENCE (SS)

10/07/2026 (Friday) (09.00 am to 11.30 am) INDIAN CULTURE & HERITAGE (CH)

Also Read: BSE Odisha Extends Deadline For Filling Forms For Odisha HSC Supplementary Exam 2026