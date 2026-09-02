BSE Odisha announces OTET-2026 Results, details here
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, on Wednesday announced the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET-2026) results with a pass percentage of 64.48.
Kataka: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, on Wednesday announced the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET-2026) results with a pass percentage of 64.48.
According to the Board, a total of 97151 candidates had filled the forms while 84731 of them had appeared the Paper I and Paper II of OTET-2026 exams on July 5 and 12420 students were absent.
As many as 53314 candidates with a pass percentage of 64.48 have been qualified, the BSE, Odisha, informed.
Have a look at OTET-2026 result statistics:
Paper P-I
- Filled Up Form: 28821
- Appeared: 24991
- Absentee: 3830
- Qualified: 17065
- Pass %: 68.28
Paper P-II
- Filled Up Form: 68330
- Appeared: 59740
- Absentee: 8590
- Qualified: 36249
- Pass %: 60.68
The OTET-2026 Results will be made available for the candidates in the Board’s website www.bseodisha.nic.in from 6 PM onwards today. The candidates can search their results by log into the link using their user ID and password/Date of Birth.
The qualified candidates can download their digitized certificate from the Board’s website on payment of fees from September 7 (11 AM onwards) till issue of hardcopies.
The candidates who have not qualified in the examination can download their OMR Answer Sheets from the same website which will be available from September 5 to September 12.