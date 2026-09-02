BSE Odisha announces OTET-2026 Results, details here

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Kataka: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, on Wednesday announced the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET-2026) results with a pass percentage of 64.48.

According to the Board, a total of 97151 candidates had filled the forms while 84731 of them had appeared the Paper I and Paper II of OTET-2026 exams on July 5 and 12420 students were absent.

As many as 53314 candidates with a pass percentage of 64.48 have been qualified, the BSE, Odisha, informed.

Have a look at OTET-2026 result statistics:

Paper P-I

Filled Up Form: 28821

Appeared: 24991

Absentee: 3830

Qualified: 17065

Pass %: 68.28

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Paper P-II

Filled Up Form: 68330

Appeared: 59740

Absentee: 8590

Qualified: 36249

Pass %: 60.68

The OTET-2026 Results will be made available for the candidates in the Board’s website www.bseodisha.nic.in from 6 PM onwards today. The candidates can search their results by log into the link using their user ID and password/Date of Birth.

The qualified candidates can download their digitized certificate from the Board’s website on payment of fees from September 7 (11 AM onwards) till issue of hardcopies.

The candidates who have not qualified in the examination can download their OMR Answer Sheets from the same website which will be available from September 5 to September 12.