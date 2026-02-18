BSE Odisha announces OAVET and OMAVET results 2026, check details

Advertisement

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha today announced the results of the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OAVET) 2026 and Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OMAVET) 2026 entrance exams.

As announced by the board, the OAVET and OMAVET results 2026 are available on the official website www.bseodisha.ac.in. The candidates can visit the website to check and download their results from 6 PM onwards.

It is to be noted here that the OAVET is conducted for direct admission to Class-VI and for lateral entry to Class-VII, VIII & IX in vacant seats (Category wise) in each Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas of the State during the academic session 2026-27.

Likewise, the OMAVET is held for direct admission to Class-VI and for lateral entry to Class-VII, VIII & IX in vacant seats (Category wise) in each Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalayas of the State during the academic session 2026-27.