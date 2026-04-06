BSE Odisha announces ICONIC OAVET-2026 results

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Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha announced the ICONIC OAVET (Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test) 2026 results on Monday.

Candidates who had appeared for the entrance exam can visit the official websites (www.bseodisha.ac.in & www.bseodisha.nic.in) to check their results. They can download their results by log into the websites.

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It is to be noted here that the BSE, Odisha had released the ICONIC OAV registration 2026 notification on February 27 asking the eligible students to register themselves between March 1 and March 10. However, the BSE extended the deadline for the online registration for ICONIC OAVET-2026 till March 12 following the request of parents.

Later, the board released the ICONIC OAVET-2026 admit cards in the website www.bseodisha.ac.in from March 16 and the entrance exam for direct entry into Class-IX was held on March 25 between 10 AM and 1 PM.