BSE Odisha announced OSSTET 2026 exam date, check details

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Kataka: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, today announced the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2026 exam date.

According to the board, the OSSTET 2026 exam will be held on September 30 (Wednesday). The OSSTET exam will be conducted in one sitting from 9 AM to 11.30 AM.

All the candidates have been requested to reach the examination centres unfailingly by the reporting time i.e. 7.45 AM on on September 30 for hassle-free entry into the respective examination centres.

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The OSSTET admit cards were made available for the candidates to download from September 20.

It is to be noted there that a candidate has to clear the OSSTET to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in any of the secondary schools of Odisha government.

Also Read: BSE Odisha extends OSSTET 2026 registration deadline yet again