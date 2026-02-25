Odisha: BSE announces PMST-2025 results, check details

Advertisement

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha today announced the results of Pathani Samanta Mathematics Talent Scholarship exam 2025.

According to reports, the board declared the results for both stage-1 (6th class students) and stage-2 (9th class students). The students can check and download their results by logging into the official websites of BSE www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in.

It is to be noted here that the PMST-25 scholarship exam was held on January 28, 2026 at 462 centres across the state. A total of 77,644 candidates had appeared the test.

The scholarship money for stage-1 (6th class students) and stage-2 (9th class students) shall be distributed to the successful candidates by the Director Elementary after getting data from the BSE.

Notably, the Odisha government through the PMST-25 scholarship exam selects some meritorious students in Classes XI and XII, who show high proficiency in mathematics, and awards them scholarship for 10 months to support their studies in Odia medium recognized institutions.