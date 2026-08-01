Brutal! Youth chased, stabbed to death in filmy style in Puri

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Puri: In a brutal attack, a youth lost his life in filmy style in Mohana Sahi under Chandanpur police limits of Puri district.

The deceased has been identified as Kalia Mallik, a native of Puri district.

As per reports, Kalia had some dispute over property with one Chabimanyu Das of the same village. Yesterday, Kalia attacked Chabimanyu in the village while he was having a conversation with another man. In retaliation, an associate of Chhabimanyu launched a surprise attack on Kalia last night, chasing him down and hacking him with a sword. The assailants left him critically injured and bleeding on the ground.

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Alerted by the incident, Chandanpur police rushed to the spot, rescued the blood-soaked victim, and immediately shifted him to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital. The young man succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Meanwhile, the Chandanpur police has registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the incident.