Brutal Murder in Bhubaneswar: Worker Beaten To Death At Garage Chhaka

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BHUBANESWAR: A brutal murder reportedly took place in the capital city Bhubaneswar of Odisha last night. Miscreants allegedly killed a man late at night by smashing his head. Commissionerate Police recovered the body in a bloodied state.

The incident took place in Gayatri Basti under Lingaraj Police Station limits in Garage Chhaka area of Bhubaneswar.

The deceased has been identified as B Kandi, who was reportedly a daily wage worker.

Police said the man was killed due to severe head injuries. The miscreants allegedly used a wooden log to attack him and fled the spot.

Police have reached the spot and launched an investigation. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

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A police team is questioning local residents as part of the probe.

Further details are awaited.

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