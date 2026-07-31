Brutal Murder in Bhubaneswar: Worker Beaten To Death At Garage Chhaka
The incident took place in Gayatri Basti under Lingaraj Police Station limits in Garage Chhaka area of Bhubaneswar.
BHUBANESWAR: A brutal murder reportedly took place in the capital city Bhubaneswar of Odisha last night. Miscreants allegedly killed a man late at night by smashing his head. Commissionerate Police recovered the body in a bloodied state.
The incident took place in Gayatri Basti under Lingaraj Police Station limits in Garage Chhaka area of Bhubaneswar.
The deceased has been identified as B Kandi, who was reportedly a daily wage worker.
Police said the man was killed due to severe head injuries. The miscreants allegedly used a wooden log to attack him and fled the spot.
Police have reached the spot and launched an investigation. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.
A police team is questioning local residents as part of the probe.
Further details are awaited.
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