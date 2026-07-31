Brutal Murder in Bhubaneswar: Worker Beaten To Death At Garage Chhaka

The incident took place in Gayatri Basti under Lingaraj Police Station limits in Garage Chhaka area of Bhubaneswar.

By Himanshu
Brutal Murder in Bhubaneswar

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BHUBANESWAR: A brutal murder reportedly took place in the capital city Bhubaneswar of Odisha last night. Miscreants allegedly killed a man late at night by smashing his head. Commissionerate Police recovered the body in a bloodied state.

The incident took place in Gayatri Basti under Lingaraj Police Station limits in Garage Chhaka area of Bhubaneswar.

The deceased has been identified as B Kandi, who was reportedly a daily wage worker.

Police said the man was killed due to severe head injuries. The miscreants allegedly used a wooden log to attack him and fled the spot.

Police have reached the spot and launched an investigation. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

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A police team is questioning local residents as part of the probe.

Further details are awaited.

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