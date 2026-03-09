Brutal Murder in Bhadrak: Cricketer stabbed to death during ‘Melana’ Festival

Advertisement

Bhadrak: In a shocking incident, a young cricketer was brutally murdered in the Charampa area of Bhadrak district in Odisha. The victim, identified as Kumar Swami from the Gunthuna Bazar locality, was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of miscreants.

According to reports, the incident occurred late last night while the ‘Melana’ (a traditional religious fair) was underway at Gunthuna Bazar. Amidst the festivities, four youths suddenly approached Kumar Swami, pushed him, and began stabbing him repeatedly. He sustained severe injuries to his chest and abdomen.

Locals rescued the critically injured youth and rushed him to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). However, doctors there declared him brought dead.

While the exact motive behind the killing remains unclear, it is strongly suspected that the crime was fueled by past enmity. The attackers managed to flee the scene immediately after the assault.

Upon receiving the information, the Bhadrak Town Police reached the spot and launched an investigation. A manhunt is currently underway to nab the four accused involved in the brutal killing.

