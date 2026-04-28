Brutal Murder! Elderly man body found with throat slit in Jeypore, son alleges murder

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Jeypore: In a gruesome incident, an elderly man was brutally found dead with his throat slit in Kumuliput village near Phapuni under Jeypore Sadar Police Station limits in Koraput on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Raghunath Gouda, a resident of the Kumulipat village.

As per reports, Raghunath had gone to a local tea shop in the village but did not return back home. When he delayed to return home, his son Bhagaban Gouda went looking for him and was taken aback to see his father lying in a pool of blood.

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He immediately alerted the police about the incident. On being informed, Jeypore SDPO Archita Mittal along with the scientific team reached the village and started a probe into the incident.

Bhagban lodged a complaint at the Jeypore Sadar police station, suspecting previous enmity might have led to the incident.