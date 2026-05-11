Brutal attack on man in Kanas: Prime accused surrenders in Puri Court

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Puri: The prime accused of brutal attack on man in Kanas of Puri district reportedly surrendered before the court in Puri ten days after the heinous crime, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Prateek Singh.

According to the Puri SP, the prime accused of the case – Sudhanshu Mohapatra alias Hapi- surrendered before the court, following which the court sent him to judicial custody.

Sudhanshu is a native of Chandaka village but lives in Puri Canal Road, the SP informed adding that police have initiated legal action to take him on remand.

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The SP further informed that the youth who helped Sudhanshu in hiding after the crime also has been arrested. The arrested accused, who has been identified as Balaram Chhotray, had hidden the main accused in the house of his relatives in Raipur of Chhattisgarh.

It is to be noted here that earlier four people were arrested in this incident. A case was registered in this regard under Sections 126(2)/118(2)/109(1)/296/111(2)(b)/351(2)/3(5) BNS in the case of 106/26 after they chased a man, Mrutyunjay Bhrimal of Dokanda village under Kanas police station limits, and attacked him with a sharp weapon before attempting to kill him by running a bullet vehicle over him, while three of them were sitting on it.

The victim sustained critical injuries in the attack and has been admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where he is currently battling for his life.

Also Read: 4 arrested in brutal attack at fish market in Pipili