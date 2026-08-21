Brutal assault at Bhubaneswar railway station, GRP launches probe

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Bhubaneswar: In Bhubaneswar, a youth was attacked fiercely at the railway station. The video of a brutal assault on one person by a bunch of men is viral.

This vicious attack reportedly happened at Bhubaneswar railway station platform no-1.

In the video, few men in the attack surrounded a person and beat him brutally again and again in the crowd and Railway staff were unaware.

Since the video of the incident has gone viral, a complaint has been lodged to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

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A case has been registered by police and investigation has been started to find how the incident had occurred and who were the accused.

The attack incident is also being widely discussed and debate about the security at railway stations which has GRP and RPF jawans along with cameras.

At present the police are reviewing the footage from the CCTV camera as well as other evidence found from the crime scene and details of the victim have yet to be revealed.

Also Read: Three Women Arrested After Jewellery Theft Caught On Cctv In Bhubaneswar