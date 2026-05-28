Brown sugar worth Rs 9.8 lakh seized in Cuttack, 1 arrested
Central Excise Department of Cuttack has reportedly arrested a man after recovering brown sugar from his possessions near the Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Setu in Cuttack.
Cuttack: Central Excise Department of Cuttack has reportedly arrested a man after recovering brown sugar from his possessions near the Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Setu in Cuttack.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of Excise officials conducted a raid and seized 98 grams of brown sugar from the youth, whom they identified as Raju Nayak of Panchagaon village in Tigiria Tehsil of Cuttack district.
The accused was arrested while he was bringing the brown sugar to Cuttack city for sale. The estimated value of the seized narcotics is assumed to be Rs 9 lakh 80 thousand.
Sources said that Raju Nayak was arrested earlier on charges of drug trafficking.