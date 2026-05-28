Brown sugar worth Rs 9.8 lakh seized in Cuttack, 1 arrested

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Cuttack: Central Excise Department of Cuttack has reportedly arrested a man after recovering brown sugar from his possessions near the Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Setu in Cuttack.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Excise officials conducted a raid and seized 98 grams of brown sugar from the youth, whom they identified as Raju Nayak of Panchagaon village in Tigiria Tehsil of Cuttack district.

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The accused was arrested while he was bringing the brown sugar to Cuttack city for sale. The estimated value of the seized narcotics is assumed to be Rs 9 lakh 80 thousand.

Sources said that Raju Nayak was arrested earlier on charges of drug trafficking.

Also Read: Three Arrested With Brown Sugar Worth Rs 50 Lakh In Khurda