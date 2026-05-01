Brown sugar worth Rs 3 Lakh seized near NALCO main gate in Angul

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Angul: In a major crackdown on illegal drug trade, the Excise Department seized 30 grams of brown sugar near the NALCO main gate. The estimated market value of the seized contraband is around Rs 3 lakh.

According to the sources, acting on reliable information, the Excise team conducted a raid after receiving inputs that a woman was roaming in the area with illegal substances. During the operation, the team apprehended a 26-year-old woman identified as Hina Naik from the Banarpal police station area.

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Upon searching her, officials recovered 30 grams of brown sugar from her possession. The seized drugs were immediately confiscated, and the accused was taken into custody.

The Excise Department has initiated further investigation into the matter to trace possible links in the drug supply network.