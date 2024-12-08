Brown Sugar worth Rs 2 crore seized in Odisha’s Balasore, man held

Balasore: The Excise Department has seized 2 kg of brown sugar worth Rs 2 crore in Balasore of Odisha on Sunday. The seizure was made from the Arad Bazar area in Balasore town. Out of the two accused persons, one was arrested while the other managed to flee the scene.

The arrested accused has been identified as Amjad Khan. He was arrested on charges of illegal dealing in brown sugar. His brother Sabir Khan managed to flee.

As per reports, yesterday, Amjad and Sabir had brought brown sugar from Madhya Pradesh by train and stored it in Arad Bazar. Seeing the opportunity, the two brothers Sabir and Amjad planned to smuggle brown sugar from Arad Bazar to various districts of Odisha.

In this regard, the Excise department received a tip off and accordingly conducted raid in Balasore this morning. The brown sugar consignment was found and seized from Amjad’s house during the raid.

The market value of the seized brown sugar is said to be Rs 2 crore.