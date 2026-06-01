Brown sugar worth ₹22 lakh seized in Cuttack Excise Raid, one arrested

Advertisement

Cuttack: A massive drive against the illicit drug business was undertaken today by the Central Excise Intelligence Unit-II at Cuttack when the officials busted an inter-state drug racket and seized 221 gram of brown sugar valued at Rs 22 lakh at drygmarket rate during a surprise raid.

The Excise Officials on a tip off have conducted the raid near Mayurjhalia U.P. School, during which, they seized 221 gram of brown sugar from one Sachin Pradhan of Shyamsundarpur village of Nayagarh district under Chandpur police station jurisdiction.

During a special operation on certain intelligence information about the smuggling of narcotic substances, the Excise Intelligence Unit-II had taken the decisive action at the spot and apprehended one.

He is Sachin Pradhan, a resident of Shyamsundarpur village in Chandpur police station of Nayagarh district.

Advertisement

While trying to tackle the organized illegal network operating in the region, this special operation was taken up and later, on thorough search, the drugs were recovered from the accused who was arrested and taken under custody as per the related section of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The confiscated brown sugar is being sent for laboratory test and further investigation is under way to trace the source of the narcotic as well as to establish links of the accused in a wider racket.

The action of arresting a drug peddler carrying drugs valued Rs 22 lakh is a big success for the department to make a dent on the increasing volume of such activities.

Also read: Protesting Women Consume Poison After Police Picks Them In Bhubaneswar