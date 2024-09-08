Brown sugar seized in Bhubaneswar, youth arrested

Bhubaneswar: Chandrasekharpur police today arrested a youth from the backside of Utkal Hospital in Bhubaneswar after seizing 7.5 grams of brown sugar.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of cops from the Chandrasekharpur police station rushed to the spot and detained one Nila Pattnaik (27) of Darutheng, at present residing near Panda Park (A) Basti in Niladri Vihar.

While inspecting, police seized 7.5 grams of brown sugar, one bike, cash of Rs 1,000 and six packing paper pieces from Pattnaik’s possessions. During interrogation, police came to know that he was arrested earlier too for selling brown sugar.

Police forwarded him to the court after registering a case U/S- 21 (b) NDPS Act. Further probe is underway.

Meanwhile, police have issued a WhatsApp number – 7077798111- and urged the general public to inform when come across such drug peddling.