Brow sugar worth Rs 15 lakh seized during ‘Operation Chakra,’ 4 arrested

Puri: Pipili Police in Odisha’s Puri district seized brown sugar worth Rs 15 lakh during ‘Operation Chakra’ and arrested four persons for their involvement in the racket.

The arrested accused have been idenified as Ajay Swain, Kulamani Khatei and Umesh Kumar Swain of Satyabadi police station area in Puri district and Sashikant Jena of Jatani police station limits in Khurda district.

Based on a specific intelligence received from reliable sources, Pipili Police conducted a raid in Nijigada area of Pipili Police station area as part of the ongoing ‘Operation Chakra’ against illegal activities involving narcotic substances and seized 151 grams of brown sugar, informed Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Prateek Singh in a press meet.

While four persons were arrested by the police, another person managed to escape from the spot, informed the SP adding that police also seized Rs 6,30,700, 7 mobile phones, one Maruti Suzuki Swift, one Bullet and two bikes from the spot.

Singh further informed that the ‘Operation Chakra’ by the police will continue across the district.