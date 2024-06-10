Brother-sister killed as car hits bike in Cuttack district

Cuttack: A youth and his sister were killed after their bike was hit by a car near Bhattarika chhak under Badamba police station limits in Cuttack district today.

According to reports, one Santosh Kumar Sahu of Banamalipur village along with his sister Palia Sahu was going on a bike today. However, a speeding car hit them when they had reached near the Bhattarika chhak under Badamba police station limits.

The mishap was so severe that Santosh died on the spot while Palia was rescued by some locals and was admitted at Badamba Hospital for treatment.

Tension prevailed in the area as some angry villagers blocked the road demanding arrest of the car driver and adequate compensation for the kin of the deceased siblings.

On being informed, a team of cops from the Badamba police station reached the spot and pacified the angry crowd. They also managed to convince them to withdraw road blockade and assured to probe the case and action against the accused driver.