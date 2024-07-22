‘Brother-in-law’ gang held by Commissionerate police, 3 arrested

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police BBSR-CTC always striving hard to protect the life and property so also interest of its citizens in adverse situation. If caring law abiders is our priority equally daring to stand firm against criminals is our reality.

Investigating a series of Gold chain snatching cases in morning hours Commissionerate Police BBSR UPD successfully nabbed a gang putting an end to that crime. The gang was operating from Bhubaneswar- Cuttack- Bhadrak- Balasore and wanted for many police districts of the state.

It is a gang of three members who are veteran chain snatchers. They use motorcycles to commit crime. They target gold chains of lady morning walkers on outing in the wee hour of the morning by showing.

Use “ Katuri “ to create terror and absconds from the spot after snatching. They change their location from one city to other after crime to avoid police chase and arrest. Dispose the stolen property at Kolkata and repeat the same process within a time difference of 6 to 7 days. They are doing the same crime as their profession for earning easy money.

Seized Articles:

1. Four (04) Numbers of gold chains (26 Grams ).

2. Three Numbers (3) Nos of Mobile Phones

3. One motorcycle.

4. One Air Bag with two numbers of “ BILL HOOKS “ .

Name and Address Of Accused Persons:

1. Sk Niyamat (28) aka Chotu of West Bengal

2. Ganesh Purty (41) of Balasore

3. Sankar Das (29) of Jajpur

Recently in the month of May they have been released from Choudwar Jail. Ganesh and Sankar were forwarded from BBSR UPD in the month of January 2021 in a series of cases and are convicted in a robbery case of Cuttack UPD for seven years. Both of them get bail from Honourable High Court on appeal. After releasing on bail all the three formed the gang and started chain snatching in morning hour. Sankar and Ganesh are ‘brothers- in- law’.