Brother carries sister’s skeleton to bank for Rs 20,000 deposit, sparks nationwide outrage

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Anandapur: A deeply disturbing incident from Anandpur in Odisha has triggered widespread debate over bureaucratic rigidity and the struggles of the poor. In a shocking turn of events, an elderly man carried the skeleton of his deceased sister to a bank, demanding the release of her deposited money.

The man, identified as Jitu Munda from Dianasali village under Patna block, had approached the bank to withdraw Rs 20,000 deposited in the name of his sister, Kalara Munda, who had passed away two months ago. However, the bank authorities refused to release the amount, stating that the account holder must be physically present.

Frustrated and desperate, Jitu Munda reportedly went back to the burial ground, exhumed his sister’s remains, and carried the skeleton on his shoulder for nearly 3 km under the scorching sun to reach the Mallipasi Odisha Gramya Bank branch. He placed the skeleton at the bank premises and demanded the money, leading to a tense situation for some time.

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The incident has sparked outrage and raised serious questions about the lack of sensitivity in banking procedures, especially when dealing with marginalized communities. For many, a small amount like ₹20,000 may seem insignificant, but for a poor family, it can mean survival for a few more days.

This heart-wrenching episode highlights how procedural complexities and lack of humane approach can push individuals to extreme measures. The case has now become a major talking point not just in Odisha, but across the country, exposing the ground realities of financial access and administrative apathy.

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