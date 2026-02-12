Bridegroom stranded during Bharat Bandh in Jaydev Vihar, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A dramatic scene unfolded during the Bharat Bandh as a groom got stranded. His vehicle was stuck in Bhubaneswar’s Jaydev Vihar, where protestors had blocked the road, halting all vehicular movement.

The groom, heading to Khordha from Soro in Balasore district for his wedding, was stuck along with his barat party. They couldn’t make it to the mandap.

Meanwhile, Bhadrak city saw a shutdown, with shops, markets, schools, colleges, and government offices closed due to the bandh. Trade union leaders and workers picketed at various spots, and National Highway 16 was blocked, stranding thousands of trucks and halting bus services.

The district police tightened security, with patrols and forces deployed across the city.

Watch the video here: