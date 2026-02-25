Bridegroom elopes with girlfriend hours before his marriage with another girl

Advertisement

Balangir: A bridegroom reportedly eloped with his girlfriend just some hours before his marriage with another girl in Kantabanji area of Balangir district today.

One Nilanchal Chhatria of Selepada village under Bangomunda Police station limits of the district was slated to go to Kandhabahal village in a barati (marriage procession) for his wedding with a girl this morning.

Nilanchal’s barati was scheduled to reach Kandhabahal village at around 11 AM. However, neither he nor anyone of his family or friends reached the bride’s village. After waiting for two more hours, the bride’s father about 1 PM called Nilanchal’s father to inquire about their late.

However, to his surprise, the bride’s father was told that Nilanchal had eloped with another girl leaving everyone in shock. In order to find out the truth of the information, the bride’s father along with some of his family members and villagers went to Nilanchal’s village and after reaching the village got to know that Nilanchal had truly fled with another girl.

Later, the bride’s father lodged a complaint at Kantabanji police station demanding compensation from Nilanchal and his family. He demanded that Nilanchal should return the gold ornaments he had given him and bear all the financial loses they had to make for the arrangement of the wedding.

Though the police action is yet to begin, the incident has become a talk of the town in the locality.

It is second such incident that came to the light from the same area in the last two days. Earlier yesterday, a newly-wed woman allegedly eloped with her boyfriend just ten days after the marriage in Kantabanji area of the district.