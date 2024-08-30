Breastfeeding cabins to be set up in offices and public spaces in Odisha soon

Bhubaneswar: Breastfeeding cabins will be set up in all the offices and public spaces in Odisha soon as the State government has issued a directive to the senior officials in this regard.

Additional Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department Reena Mohapatra has issued a letter to all Principal Secretaries, Directors, and District Collectors instructing them to setup the breastfeeding cabins.

The directors will oversee the installation of breastfeeding cabins in government offices, while the district collectors have been asked to ensure such facilities in public spaces and private institutions, said the directive.

The State government’s decision to set up the breastfeeding cabins in offices and public spaces was taken while it observing the World Breastfeeding Week from August 1 to August 7.