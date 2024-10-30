Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Vedanta’s BALCO Medical Centre champions early detection and stigma-free dialogue across communities

Bhubaneswar: To mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Vedanta’s BALCO Medical Centre (BMC), one of India’s leading cancer care hospitals, launched a comprehensive awareness initiative titled Sharm Chodho, Gaantho Pe Bolo, aimed at encouraging early detection and removing the stigma surrounding breast cancer.

With a range of programs including health checkups, a bike rally, free mammography screenings, and educational podcasts to promote early detection and community awareness around the disease, BALCO Medical Centre focused on educating the public about the disease and encouraging proactive measures for prevention and screening.

Throughout the month, the BALCO Medical Centre offered free digital mammography screenings to promote early detection and awareness of the disease to women. In the last week of October, BALCO Medical Centre’s Mobile Cancer Detection Vanorganised health screening camps for women over the age of 45 in neighbouring villages. These camps raised awareness about the importance of routine check-ups and provided education on self-breast examination, helping attendees understand the significance of proactive breast health.

To further engage the community, a Breast Cancer Awareness Bike Rally was organised that saw participants from 10 biking groups with roughly 270 riders, followed by a tree plantation drive symbolising hope and growth, highlighting the community’s commitment to supporting breast cancer awareness and fostering a healthier future for all.

Underscoring the impact of the BALCO Medical Centre’s efforts, Dr Bhawna Sirohi, Medical Director of BALCO Medical Centre, said, “Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a crucial time to inspire greater monitoring, timely interventions and open conversations about breast health. With ‘Sharm Chodho, Gaantho Pe Bolo,’ we aim to break the silence around breast health, empowering women to recognise early signs and take action without hesitation. By fostering open discussions and providing accessible screenings, we aim to help communities understand that early detection can be life-saving and ultimately improve outcomes for those affected by breast cancer.”

To take this education far and wide, Dr. Bhawna Sirohi also participated in a podcast discussion on the importance of breast cancer awareness. She further engaged BMC employees in a townhall discussion, where they discussed their role in providing supportive care for patients and families. Employees dressed in Pink to showcase their support for the cause, and engaged in meaningful discussions around how they can contribute to awareness and patient support, beyond their primary roles.