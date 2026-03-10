Brajrajnagar police bust illegal arms racket, 5 arrested with 5 country-made pistols

Advertisement

Jharsuguda: In a major crackdown on illegal arms under ongoing Operation NETRA, Brajrajnagar police in Jharsuguda district has busted a case involving the possession and possible smuggling of country-made firearms. Five persons have been arrested with seizure of five pistols along with live ammunition.

Acting on credible intelligence, police teams conducted coordinated raids and recovered 5 country-made pistols, 4 live rounds of ammunition and 1 motorcycle.

All the arrested accused persons are residents within the jurisdiction of Brajrajnagar Police Station in Jharsuguda district.

The accused have been forwarded to court, and further investigation is underway to establish backward links (source of supply) and forward links (intended use or recipients) of the seized weapons.

More arrests and recoveries may follow as the probe progresses.

This successful operation highlights the continuing challenge posed by illegal country-made firearms in industrial and mining regions like Jharsuguda, where such weapons are often linked to local disputes, theft, and petty criminal networks.

Jharsuguda SP Raghavendra Gundala shows commitment to curbing illegal arms proliferation in a sensitive industrial and mining belt.

